Politics

Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk gets tongue-lashing from opposition

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 September 2025

Opposition parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have slammed deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk for leaving SA, accusing him of undermining municipal processes and deliberately dodging court proceedings.

Van Niekerk skipped his fraud trial on Wednesday and jetted off to Germany...

