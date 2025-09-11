Politics

PA wins by-election in Koukamma again

By Andisa Bonani - 11 September 2025

The Patriotic Alliance has snatched yet another ANC ward in the Koukamma municipality after Wednesday’s by-election.

The party secured ward 1 with 1,079 votes, representing 42.22% of the total...

