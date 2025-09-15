ANC, EFF reject move to place Knysna under administration

The ANC and EFF have slammed the Western Cape government’s plan to dissolve the Knysna municipal council, saying it is a politically motivated move by local government MEC Anton Bredell.
The parties have warned that the move, which was announced on Friday, undermines service delivery gains and destabilises coalition governance.
The DA’s Bredell announced that the provincial cabinet had resolved to place the Knysna municipality under administration, citing repeated governance and service delivery failures that “caused severe harm to residents, compromised basic services and placed the environment at continued risk”.
Bredell gave notice that the council would be dissolved on September 27, after which an administrator would be appointed, unless the decision was overturned by co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa or National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.
ANC Western Cape secretary Neville Delport said the party was aware of the challenges faced by the municipality, particularly regarding lack of water due to old infrastructure and governance problems.
“This is the reason the national and provincial government initiated a Section 154 support strategy towards the end of 2023,” he said.
“In terms of the constitution of the Republic, the dissolution of the municipality will take effect within 14 days, unless set aside by the minister or the NCOP.
“As the ANC, we are in full support of interventions to ensure effective service delivery in all municipalities.
“This is a key focus of the ANC as witnessed by the determination of the ANC leadership to take decisive steps to resolve problems at the municipal level.
“Deputy President Paul Mashatile also visited Knysna in early 2024 during the sixth administration along with the ministers of co-operative governance and water and sanitation.
“This visit was in support of the Section 154 plan.
“Since then, there has been ongoing support in terms of Section 154 of the constitution which provides that national and provincial governments must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their duties.”
The coalition in Knysna is made up of the ANC, EFF and PBI.
While KIM does not form part of the coalition officially, the party remains in an alliance with it and often supports items brought to council.
The EFF rejected Bredell’s decision to invoke Section 139(1)(c) of the constitution, with provincial chair Unathi Ntame labelling the move a “desperate attempt by the Democratic Alliance who are seeking to put the Knysna municipality under administration”.
“The only reason they are so eager for the dissolution of that coalition is because they are not part of the local government in Knysna and the highest probability is that even next year they will still come short as they are losing votes in all municipalities in and around the Western Cape province.
“They want to destabilise that municipality to propagate a notion that seeks to suggest that no coalition can effectively function without the racist DA, which is incorrect,” Ntame said.
Meanwhile, Delport said all senior positions in the municipality had been filled from April 1 — appointments which were supported by Bredell in terms of concurrence.
He said the auditor-general’s report for the 2023/2024 financial year had shown substantial improvement, with unqualified findings.
A water services plan and a waste services plan have been adopted in council in partnership with civil society and the Knysna Business Chamber.
The Knysna municipality acknowledged Bredell’s notice of dissolution.
Knysna mayor Thando Matika reiterated, as previously stated on June 27, that they fundamentally disagreed with Bredell’s course of action as it was not in the best interests of Knysna or its people.
“Council anticipated the Western Cape provincial cabinet’s decision and has already resolved to pursue a course of action.
“Residents are urged to be cautious of misinformation.
“Council has not yet been dissolved, and residents should rely solely on official communication from the municipality,” Matika said.
The Herald
ANC, EFF reject move to place Knysna under administration
Image: SUPPLIED
The ANC and EFF have slammed the Western Cape government’s plan to dissolve the Knysna municipal council, saying it is a politically motivated move by local government MEC Anton Bredell.
The parties have warned that the move, which was announced on Friday, undermines service delivery gains and destabilises coalition governance.
The DA’s Bredell announced that the provincial cabinet had resolved to place the Knysna municipality under administration, citing repeated governance and service delivery failures that “caused severe harm to residents, compromised basic services and placed the environment at continued risk”.
Bredell gave notice that the council would be dissolved on September 27, after which an administrator would be appointed, unless the decision was overturned by co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa or National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.
ANC Western Cape secretary Neville Delport said the party was aware of the challenges faced by the municipality, particularly regarding lack of water due to old infrastructure and governance problems.
“This is the reason the national and provincial government initiated a Section 154 support strategy towards the end of 2023,” he said.
“In terms of the constitution of the Republic, the dissolution of the municipality will take effect within 14 days, unless set aside by the minister or the NCOP.
“As the ANC, we are in full support of interventions to ensure effective service delivery in all municipalities.
“This is a key focus of the ANC as witnessed by the determination of the ANC leadership to take decisive steps to resolve problems at the municipal level.
“Deputy President Paul Mashatile also visited Knysna in early 2024 during the sixth administration along with the ministers of co-operative governance and water and sanitation.
“This visit was in support of the Section 154 plan.
“Since then, there has been ongoing support in terms of Section 154 of the constitution which provides that national and provincial governments must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their duties.”
The coalition in Knysna is made up of the ANC, EFF and PBI.
While KIM does not form part of the coalition officially, the party remains in an alliance with it and often supports items brought to council.
The EFF rejected Bredell’s decision to invoke Section 139(1)(c) of the constitution, with provincial chair Unathi Ntame labelling the move a “desperate attempt by the Democratic Alliance who are seeking to put the Knysna municipality under administration”.
“The only reason they are so eager for the dissolution of that coalition is because they are not part of the local government in Knysna and the highest probability is that even next year they will still come short as they are losing votes in all municipalities in and around the Western Cape province.
“They want to destabilise that municipality to propagate a notion that seeks to suggest that no coalition can effectively function without the racist DA, which is incorrect,” Ntame said.
Meanwhile, Delport said all senior positions in the municipality had been filled from April 1 — appointments which were supported by Bredell in terms of concurrence.
He said the auditor-general’s report for the 2023/2024 financial year had shown substantial improvement, with unqualified findings.
A water services plan and a waste services plan have been adopted in council in partnership with civil society and the Knysna Business Chamber.
The Knysna municipality acknowledged Bredell’s notice of dissolution.
Knysna mayor Thando Matika reiterated, as previously stated on June 27, that they fundamentally disagreed with Bredell’s course of action as it was not in the best interests of Knysna or its people.
“Council anticipated the Western Cape provincial cabinet’s decision and has already resolved to pursue a course of action.
“Residents are urged to be cautious of misinformation.
“Council has not yet been dissolved, and residents should rely solely on official communication from the municipality,” Matika said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News