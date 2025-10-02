ANC agrees on Kenny Kunene reinstatement
A late night meeting between the African National Congress and Patriotic Alliance has agreed to re-appoint former transport MMC Kenny Kunene into his old post.
According to insiders, plans are afoot to pen the appointment letter to announce this move, which is expected to happen before Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.