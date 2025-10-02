Politics

ANC agrees on Kenny Kunene reinstatement

Premium
By Sisanda Mbolekwa and Modiegi Mashamaite - 02 October 2025

A late night meeting between the African National Congress and Patriotic Alliance has agreed to re-appoint former transport MMC Kenny Kunene into his old post.

According to insiders, plans are afoot to pen the appointment letter to announce this move, which is expected to happen before Friday...

