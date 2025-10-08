MEC sending officials to help rein in Nelson Mandela Bay’s irregular expenditure
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams is expected to deploy 11 government officials to help deal with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s ballooning irregular expenditure sitting at about R22bn.
Williams made the announcement during an oversight meeting of parliamentary committees in Port Edward this week, saying the support team would start in mid-October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.