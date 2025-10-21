Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mchunu in parliament to answer questions on alleged criminality in the criminal justice system

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2025
Suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File picture
Suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File picture
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is back before the parliamentary ad hoc committee to address allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding criminality within the justice system.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read