Nelson Mandela Bay metro set to allocate R2.4m to complete fencing of cable yard
Plagued by theft and vandalism, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to allocate R2.4m this financial year to complete the fencing of the city’s cable yard — a project launched last year to address serious safety risks at the facility.
The cable yard is located at the metro’s supply chain management (SCM) sub-directorate premises on the corner of Harrower Road and Buxton Avenue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.