WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians

By Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din - 12 February 2025

US President Donald Trump restated his plan for the US to take over Gaza during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah and insisted Jordan would house displaced Palestinians, despite the king's opposition to the proposal.

Egypt rejected any proposal to allocate land to Gaza residents, the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported on Tuesday, citing Egyptian sources.

Trump said earlier on the same day he believed there would be parcels of land in Jordan, Egypt and someplace else where Palestinians can be resettled.

Reuters

