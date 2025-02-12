World

WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery

By Reuters - 12 February 2025

US President Donald Trump's attacks on what he alleges is SA's mistreatment of its white minority are being met with mockery on social media by some white South Africans poking fun at their own privilege.

Trump's offer to rehouse white South Africans as refugees fleeing persecution may not spur the rush he anticipates.

