WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery
By Reuters - 12 February 2025
US President Donald Trump's attacks on what he alleges is SA's mistreatment of its white minority are being met with mockery on social media by some white South Africans poking fun at their own privilege.
Trump's offer to rehouse white South Africans as refugees fleeing persecution may not spur the rush he anticipates.
