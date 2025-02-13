‘He shouldn’t be in public like this’: mother of Musk’s son responds to his appearance at Oval Office

This is not the first time X Æ A-Xii has been in the spotlight, having previously appeared at Trump's pre-inaugural rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC last month.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Grimes, the mother of Elon Musk’s child, has spoken out after her four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, known as “little X”, made a surprise appearance at the Oval Office alongside Musk and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The youngster stole the show, charming those present with his playful and polite demeanour, including a memorable moment when he asked to excuse himself to use the restroom.
“Please forgive me, I need to pee,” he said.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to X to express her surprise over her son’s public appearance.
“He should not be in public like this,” she said on X.
“I did not see this. Thank you for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite.”
This is not the first time X Æ A-Xii has been in the spotlight, having previously appeared at Trump's pre-inaugural rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC last month.
Musk has 12 children, including Nevada who passed away during infancy.
Grimes, who shares three children with the tech mogul, has been vocal about her desire to keep her children out of the public eye, previously lashing out at journalists who she claimed were stalking her and trying to reveal personal information about her children.
“To the journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my children by contacting all my friends, acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media: it gets back to me. I will start revealing your names if you keep this up. Leave my f***ing children alone.
“Bluntly, if you take issue with my kid’s father, do not use innocent children as cannon fodder in attempts to get at him. Do not make a child who cannot consent infamous before they can even read. Do not reveal where they live or expose personal information that isn’t public.”
She also asked an X user to remover a video of her son and never use videos or pictures of her children in future.
“I believe fame is something that should be consented to as an adult. I have tried contacting media sites privately and have not received responses. I know his dad wants to bring him out and can't control people filming. I'd just like to make the situation slightly safer for his brain development in any small way I can.”
