A South Korean court on Friday cancelled impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.
A Seoul central district court spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reuters
South Korean court cancels President Yoon’s arrest warrant, Yonhap says
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
