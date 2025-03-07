World

South Korean court cancels President Yoon’s arrest warrant, Yonhap says

By Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee - 07 March 2025
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

A South Korean court on Friday cancelled impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Seoul central district court spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

