World

France's Macron welcomes Ukraine ceasefire proposal

By Elizabeth Pineau - 12 March 2025
Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the chiefs of staff of the European Union and NATO armies on the conflict in Ukraine at the Musee de la Marine as part of the Paris Defence and Strategy Forum in Paris, France, March 11, 2025.
Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the chiefs of staff of the European Union and NATO armies on the conflict in Ukraine at the Musee de la Marine as part of the Paris Defence and Strategy Forum in Paris, France, March 11, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Tuesday a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has agreed to and said it was now up to Russia to end the fighting.

“The ball is now clearly in Russia's court,” he said in a statement on X.

“France and its partners remain committed to a solid and lasting peace, backed by robust security guarantees for Ukraine,” he added.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith

Most Read