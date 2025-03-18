World

Trump revokes secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter and Ashley even as Hunter visits SA

By Gram Slattery and Steve Holland - 18 March 2025
Hunter Biden's secret service protection has been revoked.. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump on Monday revoked secret service protection for former president Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley.

“Hunter Biden has had secret service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the US taxpayer,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive secret service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” Trump added.

Trump's announcement came hours after a reporter asked Trump about Hunter's secret service detail. The president said he had not been aware of it but would look into it.

Hunter was this week spotted on holiday in South Africa.

Reuters

