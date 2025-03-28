The sighting of a shortfin mako shark, a rare and endangered species, in the waters off Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach has boosted experts' hopes for marine biodiversity preservation in Brazil.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes
The sighting of a shortfin mako shark, a rare and endangered species, in the waters off Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach has boosted experts' hopes for marine biodiversity preservation in Brazil.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News