At least 20 people died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of the blaze.
The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm on April 8, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.
The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to hospital for observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.
Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.
Nursing home fire kills 20 in northern China, Xinhua reports
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF/ File photo
At least 20 people died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of the blaze.
The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm on April 8, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.
The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to hospital for observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.
Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News