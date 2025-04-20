Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Reuters
