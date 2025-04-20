World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says

By Reuters - 21 April 2025
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday,
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

