Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.
Sky News reported that the pontiff passed away on Easter Monday.
“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the broadcaster quoted Cardinal Kevin Farrell as saying in a statement released by the Vatican.
“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.
“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”
Vatican News reported the pontiff passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
“As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation,” the publication reported.
Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, said the pope had requested the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the church in the risen body of Christ.
“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Pope Francis dies aged 88
Image: EUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
TimesLIVE
