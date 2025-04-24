The missile that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters on Thursday.
A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. About 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.
Reuters
Missile that killed 8 in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, says source
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
