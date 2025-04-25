World

Thai PM hospitalised with fever after Cambodia trip

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat - 25 April 2025
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on April 23 2025.
Image: Agence Kampuchea Press/Handout via REUTERS

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been admitted to hospital with a high fever after returning from a two-day visit to Cambodia, a government official said on Friday.

Soon after returning from Cambodia, she began experiencing symptoms and went to see a doctor on Thursday night when her fever worsened, said government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

She was admitted to hospital for observation and would undergo additional testing, he said, adding her meetings for Friday had been postponed.

The PM had been due to meet Singaporean e-commerce firm Sea Limited, former British prime minister Tony Blair and the police policy committee, the government said.

Reuters

