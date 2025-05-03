Australians vote in national election with their sights on Trump, living costs

Australians voted on Saturday in a national election that polls show will likely favour Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party over the conservative opposition, as worries about US President Donald Trump's volatile policies overshadowed calls for change.
Both of Australia's major parties have focused on assuaging cost-of-living concerns but opinion polls show that global uncertainty driven by Trump's stop-start tariffs rapidly became a top issue for voters during the campaign.
Albanese said in televised comments from Melbourne that his centre-left government had “built really strong foundations”.
“We have real wages going up, we have inflation going down,” the prime minister said, before travelling to his home district in Sydney to cast his vote.
Albanese, ending a five-week election campaign, has pledged to improve housing affordability and strengthen Australia's universal healthcare system during his second term.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton also started his day in Melbourne, a key battleground, where he urged voters to choose his Liberal-National coalition “to get our country back on track”, before heading to his home state of Queensland.
“I think a lot of quiet Australians have come out today to support the coalition,” Dutton said after lodging his vote in his Brisbane district, which he narrowly holds for the Liberal Party.
The election comes less than a week after Canada's Liberal Party returned to power in a major political comeback, powered by a backlash against Trump's tariffs and his remarks on making Canada the 51st US state.
Labor has tried to cast ex-policeman Dutton, who has pledged to sharply reduce immigration and cut thousands of public service jobs, as a Trump-lite conservative, hoping some of Australians' negative sentiment towards the US president will rub off on the opposition leader.
Dutton has sought to distance himself from comparisons with Trump adviser Elon Musk's agency-cutting fervour, but fell behind Labor after the US placed tariffs on Australia. Dutton had led in opinion polls as recently as February.
Australia is a close US security ally and generally runs a trade deficit with the US. Even so, it was not spared Trump's tariffs with a 10% duty imposed on Australian exports.
Polling booths in Australia — among the few democracies with mandatory voting — opened at 8am, though a record 8-million out of 18-million eligible voters had already cast ballots before Saturday. Polls close at 6pm (0800-1000 GMT depending on time zone).
TRUMP EFFECT?
Volunteers at local polling centres fired up barbecues and some beachside voters arrived to cast their ballots wearing tight-fit swim trunks called “budgie smugglers”.
In the Sydney suburb of Bondi, voter Ben McCluskey said he felt upbeat about Labor winning a second term.
“I'm slightly positive. Hopefully, it's gonna be a minority government and the Greens get a balance of power,” the engineer, 41, said.
Nearby, Lucy Tonagh, a 28-year-old childcare worker, said rising living costs were front of mind for her at the ballot box.
“I feel like the cost of living and also child care because that's a key issue I find. There need to be more teachers,” Tonagh said.
Political strategists said Trump was not likely to be the decisive factor in the election — Albanese has run a strong campaign and Dutton made mistakes, including a short-lived proposal to ban public servants working from home. But the Trump effect, they said, has added to reservations for voters who became risk-averse.
In the capital Canberra, Matthew Smith, 49, said he has been a liberal all his life but this time voted independent.
“I felt that over the last couple of years Dutton has taken a turn where he's become very populist. I do see him as a bit Trump-like,” Smith said.
“I think he's taken the liberal brand away from where it should be,” he added.
A Newspoll published on Friday in The Australian newspaper showed Labor leading 52.5%-47.5% against the Liberal-National coalition, under Australia's two-party preferential voting system.
Several polls suggest Labor may be forced into a minority government. Preferences among supporters of the minor parties and independents could be crucial under Australia's ranked-choice voting system.
Reuters
Australians vote in national election with their sights on Trump, living costs
Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett/via REUTERS
Australians voted on Saturday in a national election that polls show will likely favour Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party over the conservative opposition, as worries about US President Donald Trump's volatile policies overshadowed calls for change.
Both of Australia's major parties have focused on assuaging cost-of-living concerns but opinion polls show that global uncertainty driven by Trump's stop-start tariffs rapidly became a top issue for voters during the campaign.
Albanese said in televised comments from Melbourne that his centre-left government had “built really strong foundations”.
“We have real wages going up, we have inflation going down,” the prime minister said, before travelling to his home district in Sydney to cast his vote.
Albanese, ending a five-week election campaign, has pledged to improve housing affordability and strengthen Australia's universal healthcare system during his second term.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton also started his day in Melbourne, a key battleground, where he urged voters to choose his Liberal-National coalition “to get our country back on track”, before heading to his home state of Queensland.
“I think a lot of quiet Australians have come out today to support the coalition,” Dutton said after lodging his vote in his Brisbane district, which he narrowly holds for the Liberal Party.
The election comes less than a week after Canada's Liberal Party returned to power in a major political comeback, powered by a backlash against Trump's tariffs and his remarks on making Canada the 51st US state.
Labor has tried to cast ex-policeman Dutton, who has pledged to sharply reduce immigration and cut thousands of public service jobs, as a Trump-lite conservative, hoping some of Australians' negative sentiment towards the US president will rub off on the opposition leader.
Dutton has sought to distance himself from comparisons with Trump adviser Elon Musk's agency-cutting fervour, but fell behind Labor after the US placed tariffs on Australia. Dutton had led in opinion polls as recently as February.
Australia is a close US security ally and generally runs a trade deficit with the US. Even so, it was not spared Trump's tariffs with a 10% duty imposed on Australian exports.
Polling booths in Australia — among the few democracies with mandatory voting — opened at 8am, though a record 8-million out of 18-million eligible voters had already cast ballots before Saturday. Polls close at 6pm (0800-1000 GMT depending on time zone).
TRUMP EFFECT?
Volunteers at local polling centres fired up barbecues and some beachside voters arrived to cast their ballots wearing tight-fit swim trunks called “budgie smugglers”.
In the Sydney suburb of Bondi, voter Ben McCluskey said he felt upbeat about Labor winning a second term.
“I'm slightly positive. Hopefully, it's gonna be a minority government and the Greens get a balance of power,” the engineer, 41, said.
Nearby, Lucy Tonagh, a 28-year-old childcare worker, said rising living costs were front of mind for her at the ballot box.
“I feel like the cost of living and also child care because that's a key issue I find. There need to be more teachers,” Tonagh said.
Political strategists said Trump was not likely to be the decisive factor in the election — Albanese has run a strong campaign and Dutton made mistakes, including a short-lived proposal to ban public servants working from home. But the Trump effect, they said, has added to reservations for voters who became risk-averse.
In the capital Canberra, Matthew Smith, 49, said he has been a liberal all his life but this time voted independent.
“I felt that over the last couple of years Dutton has taken a turn where he's become very populist. I do see him as a bit Trump-like,” Smith said.
“I think he's taken the liberal brand away from where it should be,” he added.
A Newspoll published on Friday in The Australian newspaper showed Labor leading 52.5%-47.5% against the Liberal-National coalition, under Australia's two-party preferential voting system.
Several polls suggest Labor may be forced into a minority government. Preferences among supporters of the minor parties and independents could be crucial under Australia's ranked-choice voting system.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News