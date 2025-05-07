World

WATCH LIVE | Conclave in session as cardinals meet to elect new pope

By Reuters - 07 May 2025

The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound
Kashmir braces for long tourism slump as tensions rise | REUTERS

Most Read