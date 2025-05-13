Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will host France's Emmanuel Macron and his wife at Windsor Castle in July after the French president accepted an invitation for a state visit, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.
The state visit, a grand, ceremonial affair full of pomp and pageantry which usually includes a carriage ride and a lavish state banquet, will take place from July 8 to 10.
Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer early last year. He has been continuing with his duties while he undergoes treatment.
He is also due to host US President Donald Trump for a state visit after Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented the president with an invite in February, but a date for the trip has not yet been announced.
Reuters
King Charles to host Macron for state visit in July
Image: WPA Pool
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will host France's Emmanuel Macron and his wife at Windsor Castle in July after the French president accepted an invitation for a state visit, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.
The state visit, a grand, ceremonial affair full of pomp and pageantry which usually includes a carriage ride and a lavish state banquet, will take place from July 8 to 10.
Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer early last year. He has been continuing with his duties while he undergoes treatment.
He is also due to host US President Donald Trump for a state visit after Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented the president with an invite in February, but a date for the trip has not yet been announced.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News