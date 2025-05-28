A container ship was refloated after it crashed into a garden in Norway and narrowly missed a house.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Cargo ship refloated after narrowly missing home in Norway
A container ship was refloated after it crashed into a garden in Norway and narrowly missed a house.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News