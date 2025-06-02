World

Hamas ready to start talks on Gaza ceasefire deal, statement says

By Nidal Al Mughrabi - 02 June 2025
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a rally to mark the 15th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident and to protest against Israel in Istanbul, Turkey on June 1 2025.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a rally to mark the 15th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident and to protest against Israel in Istanbul, Turkey on June 1 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Hamas expressed its readiness to immediately start a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on points of contention in the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, the group said on Sunday.

