Hamas ready to start talks on Gaza ceasefire deal, statement says
By Nidal Al Mughrabi - 02 June 2025
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a rally to mark the 15th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident and to protest against Israel in Istanbul, Turkey on June 1 2025. Image: REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Hamas expressed its readiness to immediately start a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on points of contention in the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, the group said on Sunday.
Hamas ready to start talks on Gaza ceasefire deal, statement says
Image: REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Hamas expressed its readiness to immediately start a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on points of contention in the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, the group said on Sunday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News