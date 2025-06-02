World

IN PICS | Death toll in Nigeria floods rises to 151

By Reuters - 02 June 2025
People are seen near their collapsed houses following a flooding that killed 151 people and forced several thousand from their homes in Mokwa, Niger state, Nigeria, on May 31 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Flooding in Nigeria's Niger state this week has killed 151 people and forced several thousand from their homes, an emergency official told Reuters on Saturday.

Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, director of information at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, provided the new death toll, which was previously reported at 117 on Friday.

He added that over 500 households had been impacted and more than 3,000 people displaced.

The flooding incident in the central town of Mokwa in Niger state occurred on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning.

Days later, rescuers were still picking through mud and debris in search of bodies.

Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April.

In 2022 the country's worst wave of floods in more than a decade killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4-million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.

