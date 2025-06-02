Trump has made extensive use of his power to pardon or commute the sentences of people accused of or convicted of federal crimes, a break with tradition, as presidents normally wait until near the end of their terms before granting clemency.
Trump: No requests to pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, but will look at facts
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
US President Donald Trump said on Friday no-one has asked him to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs but he would look at the facts of the hip-hop mogul's case.
Trump's comments at a White House news conference came as Combs attended the 13th day of testimony in the rapper's criminal sex trafficking trial. The Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
During a press conference at the White House, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump whether he would consider pardoning Combs, noting the businessman-turned-politician said during a 2012 episode of his Celebrity Apprentice reality show that he was friends with the rapper.
“Nobody's asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter,” Trump said. “I think some people have been very close to asking.
“First, I'd look at what's happening — and I haven't been watching it too closely, though it's certainly getting a lot of coverage.”
Trump has made extensive use of his power to pardon or commute the sentences of people accused of or convicted of federal crimes, a break with tradition, as presidents normally wait until near the end of their terms before granting clemency.
Trump, a Republican, said he had not seen or spoken to Combs in years.
Combs could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.
Also known throughout his career as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, Combs is known for turning artists including Notorious BIG and Mary J Blige into stars. In the process he elevated hip-hop in American culture and became a billionaire.
The criminal charges filed last September and dozens of civil lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse have left his reputation in tatters. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan alleged over two decades Combs coerced women to take part in drug-fuelled sexual performances known as “freak-offs” with male sex workers.
Two women have testified Combs raped them. His lawyers have acknowledged he was at times abusive in romantic relationships but argued the women who took part in “freak-offs” did so consensually.
Reuters
