Iran on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's travel ban on countries including the Islamic Republic, saying it showed “deep hostility” towards Iranians and Muslims.
“The decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals — merely due to their religion and nationality — not only indicates the deep hostility of American decisionmakers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates ... international law,” a senior foreign ministry official said in a ministry statement posted on the X social media platform.
Trump's proclamation on Wednesday will bar citizens from 12 countries starting on Monday at 12:01am .
The countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
The ban, which Trump said was necessary to protect against “foreign terrorists”, was reminiscent of a similar move he implemented during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, when he barred travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Reuters
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
