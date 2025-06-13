Kenyan authorities on Thursday arrested a police constable over the death in custody of a political blogger last week triggered angry protests in the capital Nairobi, local newspapers The Nation, The Standard, and The Star reported.
The death of 31-year-old Albert Ojwang is the latest case to throw a spotlight on the country's security services, who have been accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances for years.
Reuters
Police constable arrested over blogger’s death is in custody, say Kenyan media
Image: Patrick Meinhardt/Getty Images
