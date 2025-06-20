The two agreed to a call after the Geneva meeting to continue co-ordination, the source added.
Europe seeks to revive Iran diplomacy, US considers strikes
European foreign ministers are meeting their Iranian counterpart on Friday, seeking a path back to diplomacy over its contested nuclear programme despite the US considering joining Israeli strikes against Iran.
Ministers from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, plus the EU's foreign policy chief spoke to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to agree on the meeting earlier this week and have been co-ordinating with the US.
“The Iranians can't sit down with the Americans whereas we can,” said a European diplomat.
“We will tell them to come back to the table to discuss the nuclear issue before the worst-case scenario, while raising our concerns over its ballistic missiles, support to Russia and detention of our citizens.”
The talks were due for mid-afternoon in Geneva, where an initial accord between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions lifting was struck in 2013 before a comprehensive deal in 2015.
Separate talks between Iran and the US collapsed when Israel launched what it called Operation Rising Lion against Iran's nuclear facilities and ballistic capabilities on June 12.
“There is no room for negotiations with the US until Israeli aggression stops,” Araghchi was quoted as saying on Iranian state TV on Friday.
The European powers had grown increasingly frustrated by the US negotiating strategy. They deemed some of its demands unrealistic, while fearing a possibly weak initial political framework that would lead to open-ended negotiations.
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Thursday night, during which Rubio said Washington was ready for direct contact with the Iranians any time, according to a French diplomatic source.
The two agreed to a call after the Geneva meeting to continue co-ordination, the source added.
Two diplomats said there were no great expectations for a breakthrough in Geneva. But they said it was vital to engage with Iran because once the war stopped, Iran's nuclear programme would still remain unresolved given that it would retain the know-how.
Araghchi said Iran had always had dialogue with Europe.
“Even now, if they have something to say, we will listen. We are not ashamed of defending our nation's rights and we are not avoiding anyone.”
German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said European powers had always been ready to talk provided Iran committed to not developing nuclear weapons.
“If this serious willingness exists, then the consequence on our part will also be that we are prepared to hold further talks,” he said before the Geneva meeting. “But now it's Iran's move.”
US President Donald Trump has said he will decide within two weeks whether to join Israeli strikes.
“A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution,” said British foreign secretary David Lammy.
Before Israel's strikes, the E3 and US put forward a resolution approved by the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Iaea), a UN watchdog, declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations last week.
As part of last week's resolution, European officials said they could refer Iran to the UN Security Council later in the summer to add pressure. That would be separate to reimposing UN sanctions, known as the snapback mechanism, before October 18 when the 2015 accord expires.
The Europeans are the only ones who can launch the snapback mechanism, with diplomats saying the three countries had looked to a final deadline at the end of August.
Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said on Friday he had instructed the military to intensify attacks on "symbols of the regime" in the Iranian capital Tehran, aiming to destabilise it.
"We must strike at the symbols of the regime and the mechanisms of oppression of the population, such as the Basij [militia], and the regime's power base, such as the Revolutionary Guard."
