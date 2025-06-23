Commercial airlines around the world on Monday were weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights after the US struck Iran.
Singapore Airlines, one of the highest-profile in Asia, called the situation “fluid” on Sunday as it cancelled flights from Singapore to Dubai after a security assessment.
The Middle East route has become more important for flights between Europe and Asia since Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed due to war, but flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed empty space over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel.
Air France KLM said on Sunday it cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday. British Airways, owned by IAG ICAG.L, also cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Doha for Sunday. It was reviewing the situation, it said in a statement on Sunday night when asked about later flights.
Missile and drone barrages in a growing number of conflict zones represent a high risk to airline traffic, and an organisation that monitors flight risks, Safe Airspace, a website run by Opsgroup, warned on Sunday that US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites could heighten the threat to American operators in the region.
In the days before the US strikes, American Airlines suspended flights to Qatar and United Airlines did the same with flights to Dubai.
Airlines are also concerned about a potential spike in oil prices after the US attacks, which will increase the cost of jet fuel.
Israel is ramping up flights to help stranded travellers at home and abroad. The country's airports authority said rescue flights to the country would expand on Monday with 24 a day, though each flight would be limited to 50 passengers. Israeli airline El Al on Sunday said it had received applications to leave the country from about 25,000 people in about a day.
Reuters
Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran strand thousands
Image: 123RF/koharoon/ File photo
Commercial airlines around the world on Monday were weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights after the US struck Iran.
Singapore Airlines, one of the highest-profile in Asia, called the situation “fluid” on Sunday as it cancelled flights from Singapore to Dubai after a security assessment.
The Middle East route has become more important for flights between Europe and Asia since Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed due to war, but flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed empty space over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel.
Air France KLM said on Sunday it cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday. British Airways, owned by IAG ICAG.L, also cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Doha for Sunday. It was reviewing the situation, it said in a statement on Sunday night when asked about later flights.
Missile and drone barrages in a growing number of conflict zones represent a high risk to airline traffic, and an organisation that monitors flight risks, Safe Airspace, a website run by Opsgroup, warned on Sunday that US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites could heighten the threat to American operators in the region.
In the days before the US strikes, American Airlines suspended flights to Qatar and United Airlines did the same with flights to Dubai.
Airlines are also concerned about a potential spike in oil prices after the US attacks, which will increase the cost of jet fuel.
Israel is ramping up flights to help stranded travellers at home and abroad. The country's airports authority said rescue flights to the country would expand on Monday with 24 a day, though each flight would be limited to 50 passengers. Israeli airline El Al on Sunday said it had received applications to leave the country from about 25,000 people in about a day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News