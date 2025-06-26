World

Armed men on motorbikes kill 34 Niger soldiers, says ministry

By Moussa Aksar - 26 June 2025
Niger, like other countries in West Africa's Sahel region, is battling Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Stock photo.
Several hundred armed men, many on motorbikes, attacked a Niger army base near the border with Mali, leaving at least 34 soldiers dead and 14 wounded, the defence ministry said.

The attackers — described as "mercenaries" by the ministry — used eight vehicles and more than 200 motorbikes in the raid on the base in Bani-bangou on Thursday, according to the statement read out on state TV.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the army base in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Niger, like other countries in West Africa's Sahel region, is battling Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Troops carried out aerial and ground search operations to secure the area after the attack, the ministry said without going into more detail on the assault.

Reuters

