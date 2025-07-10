World

Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs

By Reuters - 10 July 2025

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said African nations are going to lower their tariffs and that the US treats Africa better than China does, adding that five African countries were unlikely to face US tariffs.

Trump, meeting with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House, added that he did not think those countries at the gathering were likely to see any US tariffs.

LIVE: President Trump meets with African leaders
Trump's tariff threat creates national disaster for Lesotho | REUTERS

