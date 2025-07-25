Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks, US says Hamas not showing good faith

Israel and Hamas are facing pressure at home and abroad to reach a deal after almost two years of war, with the humanitarian situation inside Gaza deteriorating and Israelis worried about the conditions in which hostages are being held.
Dozens of people have starved to death in Gaza the past few weeks as a wave of hunger crashes on the enclave, according to local health authorities.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the suffering and starvation in Gaza was an “unspeakable and indefensible” humanitarian catastrophe and called on Israel to urgently let in aid.
“While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Starmer said.
He will hold an emergency call with French and German partners on Friday to discuss what could be done to “stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need”, he said.
The Gaza health ministry said two more people had died of malnutrition. The head of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the two were patients suffering from other illnesses who died after going without food for several days.
Earlier in the day, there had been apparent signs of progress in the mediation.
A senior Hamas official told Reuters there was a chance of reaching a ceasefire deal but it would take a few days because he said Israeli was stalling.
A senior Israeli official had been quoted by local media as saying the new text was something Israel could work with.
However, Israel's Channel 12 said a rapid deal was not within reach, with gaps remaining between the two sides, including over where the Israeli military should withdraw to during a truce.
Witkoff's team did not immediately respond to a request to explain the Hamas demands that led to his withdrawal of the US negotiators.
The Hostages Families Forum, representing the family members of those held in Gaza, expressed concern at the recall of the Israeli team.
“Each day that passes endangers the hostages’ chances of recovery and risks losing the ability to locate the fallen or gain vital intelligence about them,” it said.
Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks, US says Hamas not showing good faith
Image: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/ File photo
Israel and the US recalled their delegations from Gaza ceasefire talks for consultations on Thursday, with US envoy Steve Witkoff accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of failing to act in good faith during the talks.
It marked the latest setback in efforts to secure a deal that would bring a ceasefire to Gaza, secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and bring respite to Palestinians suffering a sharply worsening humanitarian crisis.
Witkoff said mediators had made a great effort but “Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith”.
“We will consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he wrote on X.
Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff's remarks, adding the group's position had been welcomed by mediators and had opened the door to reaching a comprehensive agreement.
“The movement affirms its keenness to continue negotiations and engage in them in a manner that helps overcome obstacles and leads to a permanent ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said in a statement early on Friday.
An Israeli official with knowledge of the talks said Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire proposal “does not allow for progress without a concession” by the group, but Israel intended to continue discussions.
Women going to fetch aid for their families on Thursday said US contractors organising distribution asked them to come to pick up goods and fired teargas and pepper spray at them.
“The Americans said 'go, go' and then said no, get back. They sprayed us with pepper spray so we went away. Five minutes later they shot teargas at us. Is this American humanitarian aid?” said Mervat al-Sakani.
Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the aid organisation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), said a limited amount of pepper spray was used “to prevent civilian injury due to overcrowding”, adding GHF “didn’t want people to get hurt.” The spokesperson said women-only aid distribution had been “a major success” overall.
GHF, a US-and Israeli-backed organisation, began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May.
The UN has called the GHF’s model unsafe and a breach of humanitarian impartiality standards, which the GHF denied.
The UN rights office said on July 15 it had recorded at least 875 killings within the preceding six weeks in the vicinity of aid sites and food convoys in Gaza, most of them close to GHF distribution points.
Most of the deaths were caused by gunfire that locals have blamed on the Israeli military. The military has acknowledged civilians were harmed, saying Israeli forces had been issued new instructions with “lessons learnt”.
Israel, which cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March and reopened it with new restrictions in May, said it is committed to allowing in aid but must control it to prevent Hamas diverting it.
Israel said it has let in enough food for Gazans, and blamed the UN for being slow to deliver it. The UN said it is operating as effectively as possible under conditions imposed by Israel.
The war began when Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages in its October 7 attacks on Israel, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has since killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza health authorities.
