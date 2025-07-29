Indian forces have killed three “terrorists” involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were killed and which led to a military conflict with Pakistan, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistanis backed by Islamabad, opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir's scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.
Islamist Pakistan denied involvement in the attack — the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks — and sought an independent investigation.
The four-day fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals was their worst in decades.
Reuters
Indian forces killed three 'terrorists' behind Kashmir attack, home minister says
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts/ File photo
Indian forces have killed three “terrorists” involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were killed and which led to a military conflict with Pakistan, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistanis backed by Islamabad, opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir's scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.
Islamist Pakistan denied involvement in the attack — the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks — and sought an independent investigation.
The four-day fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals was their worst in decades.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News