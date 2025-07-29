Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday the situation in Gaza is “tough” but there are lies about starvation.
Israel on Sunday announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the UAE airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.
Reuters
Israeli foreign minister: situation in Gaza is 'tough' but there are lies about starvation
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday the situation in Gaza is “tough” but there are lies about starvation.
Israel on Sunday announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the UAE airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News