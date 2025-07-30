More than 4-million Sudanese fled to neighbouring countries, including more than 1.5-million to Egypt, after war broke out between the army and the RSF in April 2023, according to figures from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
Displaced Sudanese stream home from Egypt after army retakes Khartoum
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Toting large suitcases and bags of belongings, the Sudanese families crowding into Cairo's main railway station hoped to return to relative stability after fleeing Sudan's civil war.
They are among thousands of displaced Sudanese streaming back home from Egypt into territory retaken by the Sudanese armed forces from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary in Khartoum and its environs since the start of the year.
"I miss every corner of Sudan. I'm very happy I'm going back," one of the returnees, Malaz Atef, told Reuters.
The families were waiting to board a free train to the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, from where they would take buses to the Sudanese capital Khartoum. A few young girls wore hats reading "Thank you, Egypt" in Arabic.
More than 4-million Sudanese fled to neighbouring countries, including more than 1.5-million to Egypt, after war broke out between the army and the RSF in April 2023, according to figures from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
Since the start of the year, more than 190,000 people have crossed the border from Egypt into Sudan, more than five times the number who returned in 2024, an IOM report said earlier this month.
Sudan's ambassador to Egypt, Emad el-Din Adawy, who visited the station on Monday, said the returns marked "an important stage for reconstruction and bringing back stability".
Despite the relative calm in the capital, fighting between the RSF and the army continues to rage in the central Kordofan region and al-Fashir in Darfur in the west.
The war, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule between the army and the RSF, has displaced more than 12-million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the UN.
Some Sudanese in Egypt have complained of difficulty finding jobs and discrimination, and Egypt has deported thousands of refugees it said entered illegally. Thousands of others have fled onwards to Libya.
The weekly trains from Cairo to help Sudanese to return home voluntarily have been financed by Sudanese businessmen, according to Adawy.
The Sudanese who have gone back so far have mostly headed to Khartoum, Sennar and El Gezira states to the capital's south, according to the IOM.
Reuters
