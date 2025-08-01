WATCH | Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain’s forests?
By Reuters - 01 August 2025
Forestry England is relocating hairy wood ants from North Yorkshire’s Cropton Forest to Cumbria’s Ennerdale Forest to restore woodland and boost biodiversity, introducing the key "ecosystem engineers" to areas where they’re missing.
WATCH | Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain’s forests?
Forestry England is relocating hairy wood ants from North Yorkshire’s Cropton Forest to Cumbria’s Ennerdale Forest to restore woodland and boost biodiversity, introducing the key "ecosystem engineers" to areas where they’re missing.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News