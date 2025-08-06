At least four people were killed after a civil protection surveillance plane crashed at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in the north Algerian town of Taher, Algerian media reported on Tuesday, citing civil protection authorities.
The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media.
Reuters
Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media
Image: 123RF
