Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media

By Menna Alaa El-Din and Jaidaa Taha - 06 August 2025
The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media. Stock photo.
At least four people were killed after a civil protection surveillance plane crashed at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in the north Algerian town of Taher, Algerian media reported on Tuesday, citing civil protection authorities.

The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media.

Reuters

