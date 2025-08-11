A well-defined low pressure system has formed about midway between the west coast of Africa and Cabo Verde and has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.
The Miami-based forecaster said: "Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible today and Monday across the Cabo Verde islands."
Reuters
'40% chance' of cyclone between Cabo Verde and west coast of Africa
Image: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/via REUTERS
