'40% chance' of cyclone between Cabo Verde and west coast of Africa

By Devika Nair - 11 August 2025
Members of the Australian state emergencyservice inspect tropical Cyclone Alfred on the bureau of meteorology satellite view in Sydney on March 5 2025. A US hurricane centre has predicted a 40% chance of a cyclone on the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. File photo.
Image: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/via REUTERS

A well-defined low pressure system has formed about midway between the west coast of Africa and Cabo Verde and has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

The Miami-based forecaster said: "Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible today and Monday across the Cabo Verde islands."

