Two people were injured when two aeroplanes collided on the runway in Kalispell, Montana, local media reported.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Small planes collide in Montana, US, engulfing runway in flames
Two people were injured when two aeroplanes collided on the runway in Kalispell, Montana, local media reported.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News