Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.
Front-line territories in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the overnight strikes, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It said its air defence units destroyed 61 of the drones.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report that 139 clashes had taken place on the front line over the past day.
Reuters
Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.
Front-line territories in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the overnight strikes, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It said its air defence units destroyed 61 of the drones.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report that 139 clashes had taken place on the front line over the past day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News