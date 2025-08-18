World

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Algeria's Tebessa province: local TV

By Ahmed Tolba and HATEM MAHER - 18 August 2025
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Algeria on Sunday, according to local reports. Stock photo.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Algeria's northeastern Tebessa province on Sunday, local broadcaster Ennahar TV reported.

The epicentre was 10km southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, Ennahar added.

Reuters

