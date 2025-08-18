World

More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident, says emergency agency

By Ben Ezeamalu - 18 August 2025
People move in a boat as search and rescue operations continues following a boat accident, in a place given as Sokoto state, Nigeria, in this handout image released on August 17 2025.
Image: National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria/Handout via REUTERS

More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto state capsized on Sunday, the country's emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized. Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.

The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.

Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger state, in north-central Nigeria.

