More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto state capsized on Sunday, the country's emergency agency said.
The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized. Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.
The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.
Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger state, in north-central Nigeria.
Reuters
More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident, says emergency agency
Image: National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria/Handout via REUTERS
