YouTube said on Monday it is in talks to renew a content partnership with Fox, but the media company is asking for payments above those received by partners providing comparable content.
"If we are unable to reach a new agreement by 5pm ET on August 27, Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business and News would become unavailable on YouTube TV," YouTube said in a blog post.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, said it is in active negotiations with Fox, looking to reach a deal that is fair for the two sides "without passing on additional costs to our subscribers".
Should Fox's content become unavailable for an extended period of time, YouTube will provide members with a $10 (R176) credit.
Separately Fox said it is "disappointed Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace", adding it is alerting users they could lose access to content "unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon".
In February, YouTube TV reached a deal with media giant Paramount Global to keep channels such as CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon available, after failed negotiations for a new contract had briefly left the future of the streaming partnership in limbo.
Reuters
Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
