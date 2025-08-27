World

WATCH | Trump says US colleges would struggle without Chinese students

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw - 27 August 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday  US colleges would struggle without Chinese students amid backlash from his base after he suggested he could let 600,000 Chinese college students into the country as part of trade talks with the economic rival.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jaecoo J7 Plug-in Hybrid
Trump says US colleges would struggle without Chinese students | REUTERS

Most Read