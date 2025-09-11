A male suspect in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at a high school near Denver in the US died of self-inflicted injuries hours after the violence on Wednesday, a law enforcement official said.
Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect was one of three students hospitalised with gunshot wounds after the shooting at Evergreen High School.
The shooter fired with a handgun inside and outside the school, Kelley said.
Shooter at Colorado high school dies of self-inflicted injuries
Image: Screen grab from 9NEWS
A male suspect in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at a high school near Denver in the US died of self-inflicted injuries hours after the violence on Wednesday, a law enforcement official said.
Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect was one of three students hospitalised with gunshot wounds after the shooting at Evergreen High School.
The shooter fired with a handgun inside and outside the school, Kelley said.
Dr Brian Blackwood, head of trauma at CommonSpirit St Anthony Hospital, said one of the wounded had critical injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News