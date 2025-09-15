Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot by ICE agent during arrest attempt

US representative Delia Ramirez said at a press conference Villegas-Gonzalez was shot immediately after dropping his children at a nearby school.
ICE declined to provide more details on the incident over the weekend. It referred to a press release that said Villegas-Gonzalez had a history of reckless driving and the ICE agent fired his weapon because he feared for his life.
Alexandra Calleja, 34, teared up when she spoke at Saturday's vigil about the killing.
“I think he might have got scared,” she said.
“He might have wanted to leave because it crossed his mind that, 'If I am taken away I'll never see my children again'.”
Many residents attending the vigil on Saturday were also immigrants, born in countries including Guatemala and Chile.
Pritzker said last month he thought President Donald Trump's administration was timing ICE operations to coincide with celebrations for Mexican Independence Day, which falls on September 16 and is a major event in Chicago's large Mexican-American community.
A Mexican Independence Day parade in Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood on Sunday drew thousands of attendees to enjoy music, singing and dancing. There were anti-ICE signs along the route and volunteers on the lookout for federal agents.
Marco Villalobos, 46, who was part of the parade, said he did not bring his three children because he worried ICE agents might be there.
He said of Villegas-Gonzalez's death: “It's a terrible thing; they're trying to hunt people down.”
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The US department of homeland security said an officer fatally shot Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, 38, during a traffic stop on Friday in Franklin Park.
In a statement, the agency said Villegas-Gonzalez was in the country illegally and had attempted to flee in his car, dragging and injuring an officer.
An immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) spokesperson said the agent, who they did not name, had been released from hospital after suffering back injuries, lacerations to the hand and knee tears.
The death of Villegas-Gonzalez has angered community members and heightened safety fears among the region's Latino residents.
On Saturday, about 100 people, including Rudy Repa, a 27-year-old resident of Franklin Park, turned out for a vigil for Villegas-Gonzalez in the area, a community in which around half +the residents are Hispanic or Latino.
“I'm incredibly mad and I want justice for our community,” said Repa.
The department of homeland security on September 8 launched a deportation crackdown in Illinois that it said was targeting criminals among immigrants in the US without legal status. The department said the operation was necessary because of city and state “sanctuary” laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson have called for an account of the incident involving Villegas-Gonzalez. On Saturday, Johnson said on X it was an “avoidable tragedy”.
