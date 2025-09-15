The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate in Geneva on Tuesday on Israel's September 9 attack targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, the council said on Monday.
The air strike, which Hamas said killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted US-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the UAE and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.
The debate was requested by Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and by Kuwait on behalf of the Gulf Co-operation Council.
The request came as leaders of Arab and Islamic states were meeting in Doha on Monday, where they were expected to warn that Israel's attack on Qatar and other “hostile acts” threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution of that gathering.
Tuesday's urgent debate will be the 10th of its sort to be held at the UN Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006.
Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities.
Israel rejects the accusation, citing its right to self-defence after the October 7 2023 attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on Israeli air strike on Qatar
