WATCH | Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration

By Reuters - 18 September 2025

Dubai unveiled a new contactless immigration system at its international airport, allowing passengers to clear border control simply by walking through a ‘red carpet corridor’ without presenting any documentation.

Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS
