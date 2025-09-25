World

Israeli PM rejects Western recognitions of Palestinian state

By Menna Alaa El Dine - 25 September 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Image: Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

The recent recognitions by some Western nations of a Palestinian state will not “bind Israel in any way”, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

“A Palestinian state will not arise,” the prime minister's office posted on X.

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the UN on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the US.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's return racks up over 17 million views on social media | REUTERS
Gunman wrote 'anti-ICE' on bullet in immigration office attack | REUTERS

Most Read